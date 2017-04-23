Ballroom charity spectacular in Peterborough is a sell-out

Strictly Come Dancing stars Kevin and Karen Clifton will be wowing audiences at a leading charity event in Peterborough.

The Strictly Razzle Dazzle black tie evening is organised by the NSPCC Peterborough Business Support Group and will take place on May 5 at the Holiday Inn West.

All 200 plus tickets were sold out in just hours.

The event will include a champagne reception, three-course dinner, auction and raffle and the chance to see the stars of BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing, Kevin and Karen Clifton in action.

The event is sponsored by Buckles Solicitors and Larkfleet Homes and will raise money to support the work of the NSPCC in Peterborough.

Around £23,000 was raised at last year’s event. Over the past 20 years, the support group has boosted local NSPCC coffers by almost £850,000.

Organiser of Strictly Razzle Dazzle, Carol Collier said: “We are looking forward to another terrific evening of first class entertainment.

“This event sells out every year and all the guests are so generous with their support for a great cause.”

Meanwhile – there is another chance to support the PBSG and the NSPCC with the family charity bike ride at Rutland Water on Sunday, June 18.