Balcony at Peterborough home spruced up by floral donation

Care home residents making the most of the fine weather have been given a boost by a generous benefactor.

Feeling the balcony for the residents at Longueville Court was a little bit bare, Phil Smart, whose mother-in-law lives there, decided to do something about it.

He approached the management at the Van Hage Garden Park near Eye and asked if they could help.

“The balcony is a nice place for residents to sit but there was nothing to look at,” said Mr Smart. “Van Hage kindly donated three big pots with plants in, which I thought was a lovely gesture and everyone likes them.”

Residents Albert Godley, Angela Talpede, June Bryant and Queenie Challis are pictured with deputy manager Margery Dino, activity co-ordinators Claire Challis and Karina Dunn and Phil Smart.