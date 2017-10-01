Bags fund life saving kit

Shoppers buying 5p bags from Co-op stores have funded life saving equipment.

Defibrillators have been placed in stores and funeral homes across Cambridgeshire thanks to funds raised from plastic bags.

Stores to have the life saving kit installed include the Orton Food Store in the Ortongate Shopping Centre, Yaxley Food Store, in Bentley Avenue and Wisbech Funeral Home, in Norwich Road.

Martyn Cheatle, Central England Co-operative chief executive, said: “Sudden cardiac arrest is one of the UK’s biggest killers and, after listening to the concerns of customers, members and partners, we want to help tackle the issue by getting more life saving equipment into communities where it can save lives.

“As a responsible business we place a huge focus on making a positive contribution to the communities in which we trade; we are delighted to be able to build on our existing work with this new project which we are funding from the carrier bag levy.”

Every installation will include familiarisation sessions available to staff, nearby business, local residents and community groups. For details, ask in store.