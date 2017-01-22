Award wins for carers

There was success for the Cross Keys Homes care service, Cross Keys Care, at the Great British Care Awards, Eastern Region, with wins in two categories.

In addition, care business development manager Mary Bryce was given a surprise award - outstanding contribution to care.

Mary, who has dedicated over 40 years of her life to the care sector, said: “It is not often I am lost for words but I was completely speechless!” Claire Higgins, chief executive of Cross Keys Homes, said: We are very proud to have Mary as one of our valued employees. She is truly inspirational.”

Cross Keys Care’s extra care scheme, Kingfisher Court, won the Housing with Care award, and care worker George Carpenter won the Care Newcomer Award after combining the skills he gained caring for his own family members with his own understanding nature.

Kingfisher Court and George will now go forward to the national awards later in the year.