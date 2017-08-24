Award-winning brewery announces move to Peterborough

An expanding brewery is moving its production facilities to Peterborough.

The Mile Tree Brewery is relocating its operations from Wisbech to Maxwell Road, in Woodston.

To celebrate the relocation, the microbrewery has produced a new beer called Quays in acknowledgement of the multi-million pound Fletton Quays development in Peterborough.

Richard Matthews, who runs the brewery with wife Karen, said: “Peterborough is a fantastic city and we have wanted to relocate our brewery here for a while.”

The idea for Quays beer arose during discussions with Peterborough Investment Partnership (PIP), which is driving the Fletton Quays development.

Councillor John Holdich, leader of Peterborough City Council and chair of the PIP board, said: “It is really great to see businesses like Mile Tree Brewery choosing Peterborough as their new home. This is an exciting time for the city centre and Fletton Quays will be an integral part of the future as we continue to develop in the years to come.”

The Quays beer is a medium strength amber ale full of hops and with a fruity flavour and will be available at the Peterborough Beer Festival, which starts on Tuesday.