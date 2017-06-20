Award win for Cambridgeshire’s restorative justice scheme

The efforts of agencies across Cambridgeshire to provide victims of crime with the opportunity to take part in restorative justice has been recognised with an award.

The multi-agency Restorative Justice Hub, which is led by Cambridgeshire Constabulary, was set up in April 2015, with funding from the Police and Crime Commissioner.

It works alongside the Victim and Witness Hub to ensure victims of crime are able to access restorative justice as part of their end to end support service.

The hub has now been awarded the Restorative Service Quality Mark (RSQM). This award, presented by the Restorative Justice Council, recognises the service provides safe, high quality restorative practice and meets a set of strict standards.

Restorative justice enables victims to request to meet offenders, regardless of the crime type, to discuss the impact of the offence and the harm caused.

Lynsey Brown, restorative justice delivery manager, said: “We are absolutely delighted to receive this award. The team work extremely hard to ensure the best quality service is offered to all victims in Cambridgeshire.

“The award demonstrates we deliver a high quality service that puts the victims at the heart of what we do.

“There is strong evidence that restorative justice helps victims to move on with their lives and offenders are less likely to commit further crime.”

Police and Crime Commissioner Jason Ablewhite said: “This is great news for victims of crime in the county. Victims who want to meet their offender in a restorative justice conference can be reassured this will be done in a safe and professional manner. The service is just one aspect of our end to end support service for victims of crime which has recently been highlighted as good practice by Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary.”

Jon Collins, the RJC’s chief executive, said: “By successfully completing the RSQM, Cambridgeshire Constabulary has demonstrated its commitment to providing the highest standards in restorative justice, and I would like to congratulate the whole team on this achievement.”

Further information about restorative justice in Cambridgeshire can be found here: http://www.cambs.police.uk/victims/rj/.