Award for brave Ruby (9)

Parnwell Primary School held a special assembly yesterday for Year Five pupil Ruby Pollard, with her mum, aunt and emergency medical technicians in attendance.

Ruby, who lives in Parnwell, was commended for taking control of the situation and calling an ambulance when her pregnant aunt Hannah Orbell fainted at her home in Bourne while she was looking after Ruby and her young son Jack.

Ruby’s mum, and Hannah’s sister, Kelly Granger said: “My sister is seven months pregnant. She was feeling quite faint while she was looking after my daughter.

“She called Ruby down and asked her to call her husband for her. She could not get through to her husband and she felt like she was going to faint.

“So my sister said to Ruby to call 999 then passed out. Ruby rang 999 and managed to tell the lady on the phone what was happening even though she was panicking and looking after Jack, my two-year-old nephew.

“She said to the lady on the phone my sister was pregnant and she had a two-year-old with her.

“It was a bit upsetting at the time. They checked Hannah over to make sure she was okay. She was out of it for quite a while.

“They made sure Jack was okay but he was quite upset.”

Kelly (38) said she was worried for Hannah and Ruby when she heard what had happened, but was so proud of her daughter.

She said: “She is quite shy. She is a daydreamer - she goes into Ruby land. Over the years I’ve talked to her about stuff like this but I had never been sure if it had sunk in.

“I wanted to tell the school it was a minor thing that happened to my sister but it would be a good learning curve to all the children about what to do in an emergency.”

That lesson was passed onto the children at the special assembly, and it is one Ruby says she will keep in her mind in case she ever finds herself in the same situation again.

Kelly added: “She was really upset at the time, but the lady on the phone when she rang 999 said she was amazing and managed to give the information they needed to them.

“Ruby said it was very shocking but said ‘now I know what to do if anything happens to you’. I said ‘yeah that’s brilliant’ and what a good job she had done.”