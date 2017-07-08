Authors pop-up at literacy workshops in Peterborough

A nationwide celebration of reading and writing popped-up at Peterborough schools last week with seven authors running workshops.

Sarah Ardizzone, who joined children at Ormiston Bushfield Academy and Woodston Primary with her books The Eye of the Wolf and Alpha, said: “I find it so rewarding seeing children’s eyes light up in my Pop Up workshops as they discover that they can become code crackers and language detectives.

“They are finding out what it means to read a book in translation; a piece of writing which has already travelled from one language and culture into another. And, of course, they learn that they have far more flair and a far better sense of humour than Google Translate!”

Tricia Toone, an English teacher at Ormiston added: “The Pop Up programme has had a really positive impact. The opportunity for children to not only read the text, but also meet the author, is very exciting.

“The experience is particularly useful for some children who can be slightly less engaged. Suddenly, they’ll have their hands up and be asking questions. We see pupils not only reading their class’ book, but swapping between groups.

“The Pop Up programme has had a very positive influence, contributing to a real enthusiasm for reading and writing.”

The schools that took part were: Braybrook Primary School; Newborough C of E Primary School; Ormiston Bushfield Academy; The Phoenix School; Queen’s Drive Infant School; St. John’s Church School; Winyates Primary School; Woodston Primary School.