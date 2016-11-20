Author gets helping hand

Pupils at Werrington Primary School have helped a children’s author with ideas for his next book.

Chris Heath, who writes the ‘World According To Grandpa’ series - about a mischievous grandad who tells big fibs - read to children from his book Why Is The Sky Blue? before setting them a challenge to come up with the next question for ‘Grandpa’ to answer.

The winning question would not only be the title of his next book in the series, but the winner would be a character in it.

After 300 entries were posted, runners-up Jaiden Armstong (10) and Brooke Howard (9) were pipped by six-year-old Lydia Young. Her question was: “Why do the seasons change?”

Chris, who grew up in Stilton, said: “I loved Lydia’s clever, imaginative question and I’ve already figured out the tall tale that Grandpa will tell to answer it. Lydia will be the hero of the whole story and quite right too.”