Author Darren’s new thriller is set in Peterborough

A psychological thriller set in Peterborough is set to hit the bookshelves later this month.

Darren O’Sullivan’s first novel “Our Little Secret”, available for pre-order online, will be launched at Waterstone’s in Bridge Street on July 28.

“It was originally set in London, but I love Peterborough and felt people don’t really know about it,” said Darren, who has a degree in performing arts and has worked with a number of local stage companies.

“But the railway station, the cathedral and the modern shops with old architecture make a perfect backdrop for Our Little Secret.”

Darren, who gave up his full time teaching job to concentrate on the book, said the idea for the book came from a piece of music he heard on a beach holiday.

“It was a small step but it was the start,” he said.

“I developed the story and characters, then about a year ago realised it had to be a psychological thriller and made some alterations - taking out vital clues and adding some red herrings.”

Confident he had something to offer, he sought an agent and after some rejections got a call from the prestigious Harper Collins who said they were interested and wanted to talk to him about publishing Our Little Secret.

He gave up his teaching job and worked closely with an editor from Harper Collins to get to the point where all concerned were happy it was ready.

“Our Little Secret is a one-off,” said Darren, who lives in Fletton Avenue, Fletton.

“But a couple of weeks ago I signed for two more books, which I am really excited about.”

The launch party at Waterstone’s in Bridge Street will get under way at 7pm on July 28 with readings and some games to celebrate the occasion.