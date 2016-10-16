Auction has the X Factor

A charity auction with prizes including a ticket for the X-Factor auditions and tea at the House of Lords will raise cash for Carers Trust Peterborough.

The online auction goes live on Friday, October 28, and the money raised will provide support for young carers and families supporting those with dementia, an area where there is increasing need.

Val Garner, the auction organiser, said: “Carers Trust Peterborough is passionate about supporting carers and the ones they love, and helping communities to support them. As a charity we rely on donations and fundraising to provide the extra “value added” support that is not funded by social or health care. Each year we need to raise an additional £200,000 to support the 8,000 carers we reach.”

Other lots include a miniature cricket bat signed by Sir Garfield Sobers and Virgin Hot Air Balloon flights.

If you can donate a lot, please contact Val at val.garner@carerstrustcambridgeshire.org, phone 01480 499090.

See www.auction4carers.org.uk for the auction when it goes live.