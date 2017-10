Have your say

Competition for the Schools Art Exhibition during last month’s Whittlesey Festival have been announced.

There was a double win in the primary school section for Park Lane School, with Harrison Grant (pictured) and Taylor Jordan winning their age group categories.

Eleanor Boughtwood with Julie Windle

Emily Sayer and Eleanor Boughtwood of Sir Harry Smith Community College were the secondary school winners.

The prizes were awarded by Deputy Mayor of Whittlesey Cllr Julie Windle.