Arsonists destroy 14 tonnes of bailed straw in Peterborough

Arsonists have set fire to 14 tonnes of bailed straw in Peterborough

A crew from Dogsthorpe was called to the fire in the open in Newborough at 12.14am this morning, Friday February 10.

Firefighters separated some of the bails to prevent the fire from spreading and used a hose reel to extinguish the fire before returning to their station by 2.04am.

The cause of the fire was deliberate.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.