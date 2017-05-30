Arsonists cause Peterborough house fire after setting light to ivy

Arsonists caused a house in Peterborough to catch fire after setting light to ivy at the weekend.

A crew from Stanground was called to the house fire in Sheepwalk after ivy on the side of the house caught alight at 5.15pm on Saturday May 27.

Firefighters used a hose reel to extinguish the fire and returned to their station by 5.59pm.

The cause of the fire was deliberate.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.