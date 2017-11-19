Approval for Neighbourhood Plans in two city villages

The people of Castor and Ailsworth have voted to accept Neighbourhood Plans that will shape the future of the two parishes.

The plans were prepared by the Castor and Ailsworth Neighbourhood Plan Working Group following an extensive two year programme of consultation with the local community and statutory consultees.

The plans were then put to the electorates of Castor and Ailsworth in separate referendums with more than 90 per cent of residents who voted in each of the villages voting in favour of their plan.

The plans will now go forward for adoption at Peterborough City Council’s Full Council meeting on Wednesday, December 13.

A spokesperson for the Castor and Ailsworth Neighbourhood Plan Working Group said: “The vision for the Neighbourhood Plans is to support housing growth consistent with the pace of development anticipated over the next 20 years.

“The plans also support economic development and improved amenities for cyclists, runners, walkers and horse riders.”