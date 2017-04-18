Apply to be shopping centre’s chosen charity

Local charities have the opportunity to become Queensgate Shopping Centre’s Charity of the Year for 2017-2018.

Each year, Queensgate partners with a local charity for 12 months, providing support with regular fundraising activities and marketing campaigns.

The chosen charity will be able to take advantage of free use of the centre’s commercial space, professional marketing and public relations support, volunteering hours donated by Queensgate’s team, and involvement in the centre’s events to help raise awareness of their cause.

For the past 11 months, Queensgate has worked alongside YMCA Cambridgeshire and Peterborough to help raise funds and increase awareness of the work it is doing through several events and activities.

At Christmas, the YMCA ran the gift wrapping service and raised close to £6,000.

To apply to be Queensgate’s charity partner, call 01733 311666 to request an application form.

Alternatively, you can email: Carol.wakelin@queensgatecm.co.uk.