Apartments near completion

The final few roof tiles are being laid at Cross Keys Homes’ £9.1 million retirement development Lapwing Apartments, marking the completion of the external works at the scheme.

The 54-apartment complex, under construction in Orton Brimbles by partnership housing developer Lovell, is set to provide community living for the over-55s.

The one and two-bedroom apartments will be accompanied by communal facilities including a restaurant, library and community lounge.

Mary Bryce, Cross Keys’ care business development manager, is pictured with Nick Wright, director of development, Chris Cooper, project manager, and Trevor Haystead, operations director for Lovells.

The apartments are due for completion in the summer.