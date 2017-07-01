Antiques Roadshow experts at valuation

Experts from BBC show Antiques Roadshow are giving their time for free to attend the Fotheringhay Antiques Valuation Day which takes place in the village from noon to 5pm on Sunday.

Lady Victoria Leatham, President of the Friends of Fotheringhay Church, which is organising the event, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be welcoming experts from the BBC to Fotheringhay to help to raise money for our £1.5m restoration project. ”

Entry is £5 per person (under 12s free) and valuations cost £2.50 each with all proceeds going towards the conservation of the iconic church. Valuations are limited to two per person. Food, ale, ciders and prosecco will all be served on the day.

The church is the birthplace of King Richard III, and it is where Queen Elizabeth I had her cousin Mary Queen of Scots beheaded after finding her guilty of plotting to kill her.