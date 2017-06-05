Anti-extremism march held in Peterborough

An anti-extremism march was held in Peterborough on Saturday.

The march through the city centre was organised by the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community Peterborough following the recent terrorist attack in Manchester.

United Against Extremism peace vigil in Bridge Street. EMN-170306-190934009

Joining the marchers were Mayor of Peterborough Cllr John Fox and mayoress Cllr Judy Fox.

And after Saturday night’s terror attack in London - which has seen seven people killed and 48 injured after the terrorists drove into pedestrians at London Bridge and stabbed victims at Borough Market - Haseeb Ahmed, President of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community Peterborough, said: “The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community unequivocally condemns in the strongest possible terms Saturday’s terrorist attack in London.

“All acts of terrorism and extremism are vile criminal acts that are completely unjustifiable.

“We express our deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and pray for a full and speedy recovery of those injured. We also commend the excellent work of emergency services, who responded in a matter of minutes. We are proud of them.

“This latest attack follows the horrific attacks at Westminster Bridge and the suicide bombing in Manchester and it is clear that such murderers are bent on sowing the seeds of hatred and division.

“As before they will not succeed. Such acts find no hiding place in Islam for it rejects extremism and terrorism in any form and for any reason. We will continue to stand united against extremism and work with all who seek peace to defeat this ideology of hate.”

RELATED

Prayers said for victims of London attacks at Peterborough Mosque

Peterborough’s Muslim community releases statement in wake of London terror attack