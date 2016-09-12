Another arson in Peterborough wasting “time, money and resources” say fire crews

Fire crews have warned about the waste of “time, money and resources” spent tackling deliberately set fires after they were called to another arson attack in Peterborough at the weekend.

One crew from Dogsthorpe and one crew from Stanground were called to a fire in Norwood Lane in Paston Ridings, Peterborough at 8.15pm on Sunday, September 11.

Firefighters arrived to find three cars on fire and extinguished them using a hose reel. They returned to their stations by 9.20pm.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Deliberate fires are a waste of time, money and resources.

“Having firefighters out on incidents like these affects their availability, which is crucial for real emergencies like road traffic collisions or house fires.”

Anyone with information about arson should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.