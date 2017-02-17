Anger at yet another blot on Peterborough’s city landscape

A business is considering installing huge fences to stop flytippers dumping piles of waste on a private path in the city.

The KNM group own the path, which runs off Storey’s Bar Road, and have plans to build an Energy Recovery Facility there in the future.

Flytipping along Storey's Bar Road Fengate in two spots. EMN-170602-141219009

But the site has been used as a waste dump for flytippers, with bags of rubbish, sofas and other refuse leaving a blot on the landscape.

Robin Whitefield, from the KNM Group, described the people dumping the waste as ‘idiots’ and said: “It is very frustrating every time I go to the site with my team of professionals there is more and more.

“Now, having seen the amount that we have to remove prior to starting the site construction works, we are now considering erecting a two meter high, palisade fence around the whole site, complete with CCTV and illumination, but this is costing money. Every time there’s materials dumped I have to get it removed at my cost, one question that keeps going through my mind is, does the city have a municipal site?

“I am fully aware that we are going to build an ERF (Energy Recovery Facility) on the site, but we still have certain hurdles to overcome, with the authorities before we can even start, so a fence is the only way I can see of preventing the fly tipping.”

Flytipping along Storey's Bar Road Fengate in two spots. EMN-170602-141315009

Mr Whitefield said if planning permission is granted, a large construction project will begin, with 800 people involved.

He added: “If we had the plant in operation then the removal of the dumped materials would be no problem, but at the moment it’s frustrating and annoying to think that these people have a free hand to do whatever they want, whenever they want. I was pulled up three weeks ago with my architect and engineering team, and in the gated entrance to the site a white van reversed into the gateway, opened his doors and threw out all his rubbish. In daylight with us a 100 metres away.”

To report flytipping in Peterborough contact 01733 747474.