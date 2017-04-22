And there’s more.... fundraising in Whittlesey

Two town churches will benefit from the fundraising efforts of Barbara Lindsey.

Well known for her charitable work, Barbara will be organising a concert and dance with a host of entertainers on Saturday, May 6, at the Ivy Leaf Club in Gracious Street to raise finance for St. Mary’s and St. Andrew’s.

Hilarious television comedian Jimmy Cricket will be appearing, making sure the audience will be kept laughing throughout the event.

The show will also star 60s’ rock ‘n’ roll icon Jess Conrad OBE, well known for his many recordings and television shows over the years.

Supporting these two great performers will be comedy impressionist Glenn M Ford, from Britain’s Got Talent, international illusionist Daniel Dean, from the Magic Circle and the Magic Castle in Las Vegas, and young recording artiste Georgia Tuohey, direct from a recent appearance with keyboard superstar Rick Wakeman.

The music for dancing will be supplied by local band Second Crop who are fast becoming one of the most popular groups in East Anglia.

There will be bar facilities on the night and the evening will run from 7pm to 11.30pm, and compere for the evening will be Sir Norman Wisdom’s agent Johnny Mans, who has also helped Barbara Lindsey with the logistics of the event.

There will be surprises and prizes and a raffle.

Tickets are £15 and are available from Parker’s Newsagent. Market Street (01733 202542); A.C.Ostler, 24 Market Street (01733 350461); Larry’s Heel Bar, 22 Broad Street (01733 202722); Not Just Café, 29 Market Street (01733 203313); Whittlesey Travel, 9 Market Street (01733 203680); Rar Rar’s Café, 4 Lovell’s Court (07795 620046).