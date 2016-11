Ambulances are on the scene of a two car crash on the Frank Perkins Parkway near Boongate.

The collision happened at about 4.45pm.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said they were at the scene of the crash, but it was too early to say how serious any injuries were.

Witnesses reported seeing a car on its side.

Motorists are advised to try and find another route, as there are expected to be delays in the area.