Ambulance staff were on scene of Fenland crash in four minutes - despite police claims

Ambulance staff have responded to reports crews were not available to attend a crash in the Fens near Peterborough - confirming an ambulance officer was on scene within four minutes.

Emergency services were called to the A141 between Old Hurst to Warboys at 5.37pm on Friday evening.

Police closed the road to allow crews to work at the scene.

A tweet from BCH Road Policing said there were ‘delays as no Ambulances available.’

However, a spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 5.37pm. An ambulance officer was on scene within four minutes.

“There was one patient, a woman believed to be in her 60s, who had suffered a minor wrist injury.

“An ambulance was on scene at 6.37pm to take her to Hinchingbrooke Hospital.

“It was a busy evening on Friday, and this was a minor injury. We responded within four minutes, and if more back up was needed, the officer could have called for it.

“We hit all the targets we aim for.”