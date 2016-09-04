Amazon workers’ £1,000 for cat charity

Cats and kittens at the Cats Protection branch in Peterborough received a surprise visit from the Amazon fulfilment centre - and a £1,000 donation.

The team from the Flaxley Road fulfilment centre donated the money after associates nominated it for support and the charity plans to use the money to purchase food, litter trays and other essential items to help care for the cats at its Peterborough base.

Lee Shepherd, site leader, said: “There are lots of pet lovers on our team at Amazon in Peterborough and when the opportunity to support a great local charity like the Cats Protection League came up, we were keen to help.”

Sheridan Gaunt from Cats Protection added: “It’s great to get this support from a local business like Amazon and I’d like to thank Lee and his team for their generosity. The donation will help us continue to offer a high level of care for our cats and kittens and we’re really grateful to Amazon for the support.”

See the Cats Protection column on page 36.