Amazon team swing into action for Cyber Monday

The team at Amazon in Peterborough embraced the festive spirit this week as the local fulfilment centre held a number of events to celebrate Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

The events included a DJ, special edition t-shirts, live music, competitions to win great prizes, cupcakes for everyone and free food and soft drinks during one of the busiest periods of the year.

Amazon Peterborough Site Leader Lee Shepherd said: “The Peterborough fulfilment centre is happy to have played a role in signalling the start of Christmas with our special Black Friday and Cyber Monday events, helping customers taking advantage of thousands of great deals to stock up on gifts for loved ones.

“We decided to plan a series of events for all of the team to celebrate Black Friday and Cyber Monday and it was fantastic to see everyone in Peterborough help get the countdown to Christmas underway.”

Cyber Deals Week on Amazon.co.uk will run until 11:59pm on Sunday, December 4. Christmas shoppers can take advantage of thousands of deals on a range of must-have products from day one of the sale, but only while stocks last.