All star football match helps city tackle cancer

One of the Premier League’s hardest ever players was in Peterborough to help tackle cancer in an all star match.
Former Liverpool and England defender Neil ‘Razor’ Ruddock was one of the stars on show at Yaxley FC over the weekend for the annual Peterborough vs Cancer charity match.
He was joined by other stars from the world of sport and television, including fellow former Premier League stars Marcus Gayle, former world boxing champion Anthony Crolla, and Yaxley’s own former winner of The Apprentice, Joseph Valente.
The All Stars took on a ‘public’ team who had raised money to take part.
After the match, there was also an evening event, with a raffle and other activities to raise as much money as possible for CLIC Sargent.
Organiser Raphael Frascogna said plans were already starting for next year’s event.
He said: “ The event went really well. Ricky Hatton was taken unwell and couldn’t make it but all the other expected stars made it.
“The public team won 3-2 and the whole day was a terrific success.
“We haven’t got the final amount raised but have definitely beaten our £10,000 target.”
For more information about the event, visit http://pbovscancer.co.uk/