Air ambulance milestone

The East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) has now flown its 20,000th mission.

The mission was a road traffic collision in Saffron Walden, Essex.

The EAAA first started in 2000, providing paramedic cover by air one day a week in Norfolk. Today, it provides advanced clinical care by flying to the scene 365 days a year from its two bases in Cambridge and Norwich, attending patients with life-threatening conditions.

The EAAA was the first air ambulance charity to get approval for night Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) operations and for the last six years has planned to provide a doctor and critical care paramedic team on every shift.

Chief executive Patrick Peal said: “Our thoughts go out to all of our patients, their families and friends, and we look forward to delivering the best pre-hospital care to the next 20,000 patients.”

The EAAA is not funded by the Government and relies on donations. To donate, visit: https://www.eaaa.org.uk/.