Air ambulance lands in Peterborough after woman suffers abdomen injury

The Magpas air ambulance landed in Peterborough this morning over concerns for a woman in Eastgate.

Paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service were sent out at 8.21am today (Monday, May 5) to Kesteven Walk.

A woman in her 50s with an abdomen injury was then taken by land ambulance to Peterborough City Hospital where she was conscious and breathing.

Her injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.