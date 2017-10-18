Air ambulance lands in Peterborough after man seriously hurts leg in fall

The Magpas air ambulance landed in Peterborough yesterday (Tuesday, October 17) after a man in his 40s was injured in a fall.

Paramedics visited Pine Tree Close in Dogsthorpe just after 3.30pm.

Magpas doctor Rosie Dwyer and paramedic Alex Pearce assessed the patient who had sustained a serious leg injury.

They sedated the man at the scene in order to protect his injuries (providing him with A&E level care) before accompanying him to Peterborough City Hospital via land ambulance. He was in a stable condition upon arrival.

The helicopter crew who flew the medical team were pilot Paul Nolan and crew member Lee Kennedy.

The East of England Ambulance Service paramedic crew were also in attendance.