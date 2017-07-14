Air ambulance lands in Peterborough after car collapses on to man

A man suffered serious injuries after a car fell on him in Peterborough yesterday afternoon, Thursday July 14.

The East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST) received a call at 4.46pm yesterday to Arundel Road in Walton to a report of a car that had collapsed on to a man who was working on it.

An ambulance officer, ambulance crew and the Magpas Air Ambulance were dispatched.

They treated a man, believed to be in his 30s, who had chest and neck pain.

He was taken by land ambulance to Peterborough City Hospital for further care.

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.