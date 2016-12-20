Air ambulance called to resuscitate Peterborough woman

A woman is in a serious condition in Peterborough City Hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest in the city in the early hours of this morning.

Ambulance crews were called at 2.02am this morning, Tuesday December 20, to reports of a woman who was unconscious and not breathing at an address in Netherton.

Magpas Doctor Charlotte Haldane and Paramedic Chris Hawkins arrived in Peterborough via the Magpas Air Ambulance.

The Magpas medical team resuscitated the woman, aged in her 60s, before placing her in an induced coma.

They then accompanied her by land ambulance to Peterborough City Hospital. She was in a serious condition upon arrival.