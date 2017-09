An air ambulance has been sent out to Whittlesey after a man stopped breathing.

The Magpas air ambulance was in St Mary’s Street this morning (Thursday, September 7).

A man in his 50s was unconscious and not breathing.

The East of England Ambulance Service was called at 9.10am and sent two ambulance crews and an ambulance officer.

As of 10.15am paramedics were still at the scene with the man.