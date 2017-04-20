Air ambulance called after woman’s body is found in Orton Goldhay

Police have said they are not treating the death of a woman in Orton Goldhay as suspicious.

The Peterborough Telegraph was contacted by readers after police, the air ambulance and forensic officers were seen in Beckingham, Orton Golhay on Saturday, April 15.

Police attend the scene and found the body of a woman in her 60s at an address at 6.40am.

The death is being treated as non-suspicious and has been referred to the coroner.