Air ambulance called after Peterborough tree surgeon falls 20ft

The Magpas Air Ambulance land in Peterborough this morning after a tree surgeon fell 20ft.

At 9.57am today, Wednesday October 19, Magpas Doctors Andy Lindsay and Tom Odbert and Paramedic Dan Phillips landed in Peterborough, via the Magpas Air Ambulance, to treat a tree surgeon who had fallen approximately 20 feet while working up a tree.

The Magpas medical team assessed a man, in his 20s, who had sustained leg injuries. They provided him with pain relief before an ambulance took the patient b to Peterborough City Hospital in a stable condition.