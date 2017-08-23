Air ambulance called after cardiac arrest leaves man in critical condition in Peterborough

An air ambulance was called out after a man suffered a cardiac arrest in Peterborough.

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was called to Southfields Avenue in Stanground at just before 3pm today (Wednesday, August 23).

The man, believed to be in his 60s, is in a life-threatening condition and is to be taken by land ambulance to Peterborough City Hospital.

An ambulance crew and rapid response vehicle were on the scene in three minutes.

Firefireghters were at the scene to assist the ambulance service.