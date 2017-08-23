Air ambulance called after car collides with pedestrian in Spalding

A male pedestrian has been injured following a collision with a car in Pinchbeck Road in Spalding.

Lincolnshire Police said: “The incident happened shortly before 12.30pm this afternoon (Wednesday, August 23) and the air ambulance is in attendance.

“The road is closed at the junction with New Road and Kings Road and is also affecting traffic on Westlode Street so disruption is expected.

“Any witnesses who have not already spoken to officers at the scene are asked to call 101, quoting incident number 189 of August 23.”