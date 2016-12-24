Age Concern volunteer hands in bus keys

At a recent meeting of the Committee of Age Concern in the Deepings a presentation was made to Peter Hubbard, who is retiring after many years of voluntary service to the charity.

Peter joined Age Concern in the Deepings, as he said, ‘more years ago than I can remember’ as a driver with the well-used minibus service, which takes local pensioners on day and shopping trips.

After many years of driving, Peter took over as the organiser of the service in 2006 and has seen to the running of the buses, bookings, the vetting of the volunteer drivers and all the legal aspects required to run this vital amenity.

Peter and his wife, Anne, are moving away from Deeping to Bourne. The new organiser will be Bob Parmenter.

Chris Knight, the Chairman of Age Concern in the Deepings, thanked Peter for all his hard work and wished him well, presenting a gift of a leather wallet, complete with contents and a card. The team of drivers had earlier presented him with a pen,