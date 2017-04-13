Advice after chip pan fire at Peterborough home

Fire crews have re-enforced safety advice following a kitchen fire at a house in Peterborough last night.

Crews from Stanground and Dogsthorpe were called to the blaze in West Town, caused by a chip pay fryer, at 7.55pm on Wednesday April 12.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel to extinguish the fire and a positive pressure ventilation fan to clear the smoke and returned to their stations by 9.19pm.

Head of Community Fire Safety, Group Commander Kevin Napier said: “Chip pan fires are most commonly caused by overheating or overfilling of the oil in the pan.

“When using a chip pan, never fill the pan more than one-third full with fat or oil and always dry the chips before putting them into the pan.

“Never leave cooking unattended or put chips in the pan if the oil begins to give off smoke. If you do have a chip pan fire, get out, stay out and dial 999.”