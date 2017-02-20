Adele’s Hello leads to Chloe’s charity CD

A youngster who managed to get singing superstar Adele to say ‘Hello’ to a charity project is recording her own record to raise money for the cause.

Chloe Lorentzen (11) has been in a Peterborough recording studio this week making a CD to raise money for War Child.

She was encouraged to do so by American star Brandi Carlile, after Chloe had played a big part in Adele helping on the next album by the country star.

Chloe said: “Brandi was making an anniversary CD of one of her albums, with other people on it, like Dolly Parton.

“Adele had covered one of her songs, and she wanted to get Adele to sing on it.

“Brandi’s album was for War Child, so I tried to persuade Adele to help.

Young singer Chloe Lorentzen (11) recording her song at Beat This, Norfolk Street.

“My dad re-wrote the lyrics to Hello to try and persuade her, and I sang it, and we put it online.

“Brandi saw the video, and she phoned us up. I was sick in bed when she called, but when I heard who it was I was up and ‘unsick’.”

Chloe told Brandi she would record a CD if Adele did not get in touch to perform on Brandi’s album- but when she did - as a result of seeing Chloe’s video, Brandi told her to go ahead and make the record anyway.

And the American also told Chloe she could perform on stage with her at one of her gigs in the States later this year.

Young singer Chloe Lorentzen (11) recording her song at Beat This, Norfolk Street. She is pictured with music director Benny Turner.

Chloe, from Stamford, who has family living in America, said: “I’ve only performed in front of about 200 people before, so I will be a bit nervous, but I will be excited too.

“I want to be a singer when I am older.”

Katie Johnson, head of individual civing at War Child says: “War Child is so impressed with and grateful for Chloe’s amazing efforts. We’re used to working with world class musicians fundraising for us and Chloe is no exception.

“We absolutely rely on the dedication and kindness of supporters like Chloe to help fund our vital work supporting children whose lives have been torn apart by war. From everyone at War Child we want to say a huge thank you and congratulations to Chloe on this amazing project.”

Young singer Chloe Lorentzen (11) recording her song at Beat This, Norfolk Street. She is pictured with her team of musicians and family

The CD will be available within the next few weeks.

Proud Lee Harrison, Chloe’s dad, said: “When adults try and find excuses not to do something, Chloe has always said yes. Children can do anything, and this is the proof.

“She has done this all herself, with support of other children who are on the record.

“When she is on stage later this year, I’m sure she will be enjoying it and doing so well – but I will be in bits watching!”

For more information about the CD, which is titled ‘Beneath Safer Skies’ visit www.facebook.com/chloelorentzenmusic/

To see Chloe’s video message to Adele, visit www.youtube.com/watch?v=faEnPsEPwnA

Young singer Chloe Lorentzen (11) recording her song at Beat This, Norfolk Street. She is pictured with mum and dad Lee and Jaime Harrison