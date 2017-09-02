Activities day for group

The many activities enjoyed by Peterborough U3A were put on display at the annual Activities Day at the Fleet Community Centre in Fletton.

PU3A, as it is known, is the second largest U3A (University of the Third Age) branch in the country with 2,800 members.

U3A activities open day at the Fleet. Pictured are musicians at a performance of U3A Ukulele beginners class- EMN-170818-143020009

The aim is to keep people mentally and physically active with theatre and day trips, holidays, social events, lunch clubs and monthly meetings with interesting speakers.

Activities include art, music, dance, language, photography, singing, sport, walking, reading and writing.

Getting into the spirit of the day were musicians who gave a performance at a U3A ukulele beginners class.

For more information on PU3A visit: www.peterboroughu31.org.uk or ring Hilary on 01733 265769.