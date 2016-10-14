Accident blocks A47 at Thorney

Motorists on the A47 are facing delays after an accident at Thorney Toll.

Reports suggest the delays are affecting traffic travelling in both directions between Thorney and Guyhirn.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire police said: “We were called at 3.43pm today (October 14) to reports of a collision on the A47 at Thorney Toll.

“The collision involved a HGV and a van. The driver of the van received minor injuries as a result of the collision, which happened close to the junction with Crossguns Road. The Ambulance Service also attended the scene.

“The road remains open, but there is increased congestion as a result on the incident.”