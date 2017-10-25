A1 road closures in Peterborough to start next week.

A series of road closures on the A1 at Peterborough will start next week.

Work started in August to add extra capacity to junction 17 of the A1(M) and junction 1 of the Fletton Parkway to the south west of the city to enable the expansion of the Gateway Peterborough business park. Other maintenance and improvement work is also now taking place in the area.

The work has been planned in a partnership between Highways England, Cambridgeshire County Council, Northamptonshire County Council, Peterborough City Council, Gateway Peterborough’s owners Roxhill Developments and their contractors Winvic.

This work is being carried out overnight on weeknights only, between 8pm and 6am, using temporary closures. Work on the southbound carriageway is expected to start on Monday October 30 and to be completed by Wednesday November 8. On the northbound carriageway, work is expected to begin on Monday November 20 and to be completed by Wednesday December 6.

Fully signed diversions will be in place whenever the A1 is closed, with drivers heading southbound directed off the A1 at the A47 Wansford onto the eastbound A47, then taking Nene Parkway onto Fletton Parkway westbound to the A1(M) at junction 17. When the northbound carriageway is closed, drivers will follow the same diversion route in reverse.

In addition Highways England will also be carrying safety and routine maintenance works on the A1(M) from Monday 13 to Friday 17 November between junctions 14 to junction 17. All of this work will be carried out overnight from 8pm to 6am to minimise disruption to the traveling public. Again, a fully signed diversion route will be in place for all associated slip road and road closures.

During the same period, Northamptonshire County Council is carrying out maintenance on the A605 using these overnight closures. Drivers seeking to travel on the A605 northbound will be diverted along the A14 to junction 21 Brampton Hut, and then the A1 to re-join the A605 at A1(M) junction 17.

The work is adding a new lane to the north side of the junction 17 roundabout, helping improve traffic flow toward Peterborough, and new traffic lights to help traffic pass through the junction smoothly. A new filter lane from the westbound A1139 into the business park will also relieve pressure on the A1139 junction one roundabout. At the same time, the A1(M) junction 17 roundabout is being fully resurfaced, and other maintenance and renewal work is being carried out. By co-ordinating the road improvement programmes, disruption to journeys should be kept to a minimum.

Highways England Capital Delivery Team Leader, Aran Nugent, said: “We’re keen to ensure that all the work being done at this junction by the various agencies goes smoothly, so that we minimise any disruption for the people and businesses of Peterborough.

“We’re working closely with our partners in the councils to best deliver this work as swiftly and seamlessly as possible. Customer service is a priority for Highways England, and as well as keeping drivers on the move we want to make sure they also understand the benefits of this important work.”