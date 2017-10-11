A1 re-opened following number of fatalities in ‘horrific’ early morning crash

The A1 has re-opened in both directions following a fatal crash earlier this morning (Wednesday).

The northbound carriageway of the road has been shut between Stamford and Grantham since the collision between a lorry and a car at 1am.

The road had been shut in both directions, but the southbound side was opened earlier this afternoon. However, Highways England said emergency repairs were needed on the road following the tragedy.

The northbound side was re-opened just before 5pm.

Lincolnshire police have not yet confirmed how many people were killed in the crash. A spokesman said: “The investigation into this incident is in its early stages and the number of people who were travelling inside the car and their identities are still being established.

“Two people who were travelling in the lorry have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.”

Supt Phil Vickers, of Lincolnshire police, tweeted: “Horrific scene faced by Emergency Services on the A1 in the early hours this morning.”

Long delays are still expected, as the A15 has been closed between Grantham and Stamford following a separate collision.

Witnesses to either collision are asked to call Lincolnshire police on 101.

