A1 blocked in both directions at Norman Cross

The A1M has been partially blocked in both directions at Norman Cross after a Land Rover crashed into the central reservation today (Friday).

The collision happened at 1.54pm near the Norman Cross junction. The car, which was carrying a digger on a flatbed trailer, was travelling south.

A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said traffic was being obstructed on both the north and southbound carriageways.

Lanes three and four are closed in both directions but lanes one and two are open in both directions.

Traffic is queuing back past Sawtry northbound and back to Stilton southbound.

More soon...