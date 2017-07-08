A magical event for villagers in West Deeping

Midsummer Magic came to the village as residents held an open event spread across two weekends.

The first weekend saw more than 400 visitors brave the heatwave to view the 15 beautiful open gardens in the village.

The event opened with a Quarter Peal of the six bells in St Andrew’s Church, where visitors appreciated the cooler conditions and more than 100 pictures exhibited by local artists.

Visitors also enjoyed welcome refreshments in the Village Hall including homemade cakes and hot and cold drinks. A few braver souls even ascended the ancient stairs to the top of the church tower where the lovely weather ensured magnificent views.

During the week, Midsummer Magic took on a more local theme with an evening of fun and entertainment at The Granary with a ‘headline’ performance by the local village folk group The Lincolnshire Poachers.

A carpet bowls taster session took place in the Village Hall pitting the doyens in the village against those who had never played before.

And there were two interesting Heritage Walks - the first along the Welland Navigation/Stamford Canal from West Deeping to The Granary and the second following the ‘Figg Trail’ in the village.

Activities culminated during this weekend with a Service of Celebration of Village Life in St Andrew’s Church, followed by a picnic on Tinsley Field with children’s games, fancy dress, cake making competitions and Maypole Dancing.

By Sunday evening, West Deeping’s Open Village: Midsummer Magic event had made sufficient funds to buy a new shed for the Village Hall and contributed towards the long-term target to build toilet/servery facilities in St Andrew’s Church, said parish councillor Colin Blagrove.