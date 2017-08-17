A-Levels: Montsaye Academy, Rothwell

Have your say

The vast majority of pupils at Montsaye Academy have won places at their first choice university after receiving their A-Level results this morning.

The school says their results look like they’ve had a ‘very strong year’, with many winning places at Russell Group universities.

Particular successes include Andrew Dainty who achieved two A* grades and two A grades and will be studying maths and physics at Warwick University.

Emily Claypole achieved two A* grades and an A grade and will be studying psychology at York University.

Evie Oglethorpe achieved four A grades and will be studying history, also at York University.

Assistant head and head of sixth form Clare Sturgeon said: “We are incredibly proud of the success of our students.

“Very many of them achieved the grades to get into their first choice universities and those who have chosen other pathways include many who have secured higher level apprenticeships and excellent employment and training opportunities.

“These results are down to the hard work of students and the very good teaching they have received.”