A great plaice for fishing

Residents from Sue Ryder’s Thorpe Hall Hospice were completely hooked by a day’s fishing after being taken out for the day by staff at Carillion, which has its head office in Manasty Road, Orton Southgate.

Day care centre patient Colin Ketteringham (right) and volunteer Raymond Poolman were two of the people to enjoy their day at Float Fish Farm in Farcet.

Last year Carillion volunteers formed a small picnic area for patients, staff and visitors at the hospice in Thorpe Road.