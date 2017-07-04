Caring, dedicated and a champion of the underdog, Yvonne Lowndes was laid to rest last Thursday with family and friends celebrating the huge contribution she made to Peterborough.

Yvonne, who was the city’s mayor in 1997/8, represented Park ward for 19 years as a Conservative councillor and founded the Friends of Central Park group, a legacy which has been lauded since her passing last month aged 79 after a lengthy illness.

Yvonne Lowndes

Yvonne’s funeral was held at St John the Baptist church in Cathedral Square, where she married husband Graham, with pallbearers walking alongside the hearse before carrying the coffin in. A service was then held at Peterborough Crematorium and a reception at the Town Hall.

Yvonne’s son Chris said: “I think we gave mum the perfect send-off. It was a good turnout. John Holdich spoke really well about mum. She was a big Posh fan so they went to football matches together.

“In the 70s they hired a train to go to an FA Cup match with Manchester United and took 500 fans with!

“Mum cared for everybody - she was such a kind person and dedicated to Peterborough. That’s what made her become a councillor and to get involved in politics.

“Her biggest legacy is Central Park. When mum got involved the park was very down and she wanted children to go there with their families.”

Yvonne’s brother Jonathan, a civil funeral celebrant, took the service at the crematorium. He said: “Yvonne always helped a lot of people when she could. She served Peterborough very well, that’s well known.

“A lot of people were grateful for the things she did to help them out. She always liked to make sure everyone had a fair crack of the whip.”

Council leader Cllr John Holdich said in his eulogy that he first met Yvonne when she nursed his cat back to health after it had been run over, before appealing to find its owner. He added: “During her time on the council she became known as the champion of the underdog.

“Yvonne was one of the most caring people I have known and will be deeply missed by all her family, and many friends.” Yvonne is also survived by daughter Penny.