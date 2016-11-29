A “beautiful piece of art” or “horrible scrap metal”-Peterborough public split over new nativity

Peterborough residents have given the city centre’s new nativity scene a mixed reaction, with many comparing its contemporary design to the city’s already ‘Marmite’ Christmas tree.

The contemporary new sculpture, which shows the baby Jesus, Mary and Joseph was designed and built by inmates at HMP Peterborough.

The sculpture was funded by a donation from Queensgate Shopping Centre and will be located in the Cathedral’s North Portico this Christmas

Many took to the Peterborough Telegraph Facebook page to a lament the non-traditional design.

Jelana Stevic said: “Seriously! Can you guys get any more detached from what the people of Pottyborough want! Can we try to be what was so great about Peterborough AGAIN! Where does this show everything the nativity is about?”

Tracey Jessop-Thompson added: “What is wrong with Peterborough!! They are called TRADITIONAL for a reason!!!!! Why fix something that wasn’t broken in the first place!!!!”

Mark Broadhead from Queensgate, and Mayor David Sanders at the unvieling of the nativity sculpture in the northern portico at Peterborough Cathedral which was crafted by a prisoner at HMP Peterborough EMN-161128-183240009

Mollie Lipscombe said: “Oh I am so mad. What is happening to Peterborough. The bubble wrap Christmas tree first and now a bit of scrap metal. Both are horrible. I loved the nativity.”

Glenis Addy added “What a waste of money, what’s wrong with traditional nativity” while Anne Mcginty said, “Even less appealing than that so called tree.”

But not everybody was opposed to the new sculpture.

Todd tweeted the Peterborough Telegraph to say: “I respectfully disagree. That is a beautiful piece of art. Well done Peterborough. Incredible this year.”

The old Nativity scene in Queensgate

Heidi likewise tweeted in sarcasm: “Nooo everything new is bad, everything old is good. That is just the attitude you see from PT comments normally.”

Marian Macey added: “The new nativity is beautiful. I am sorry that there will be no nativity in Queensgate again this year. I always enjoyed seeing the nativity in the midst of the shops, I always hope that it would at least, for a moment, steer shoppers to the true meaning and indeed the whole reason we celebrate Christmas.”

What do you think of the new nativity? Love it or hate it? Let us know - email news@peterboroughtoday.co.uk